It’s official! Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are married after dating for more than two years.

The two chronicled their wedding day via social media on Saturday, October 23. “We’re married!” the groom, 40, captioned a video via his Instagram Story of him and the bride, 34, kissing at the altar while surrounded by their wedding party.

The Flip or Flop star met the real estate agent on the 4th of July in 2019 — and they confirmed their romance the following month.

“We are just really, really happy,” the Selling Sunset star exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2019. “He has all the qualities that I would want in someone.”

The Anaheim, California, native noted that she initially turned down El Moussa when he asked her out. However, once she started spending time with him, she realized how compatible they really were.

“I had been single for a little while, and he just has this special light about him,” she explained at the time. “His smile and his personality, I felt like he was such a genuine, kind person. We texted back and forth a little bit, and we just bonded.”

The couple moved in together in April 2020 and celebrated their one-year anniversary three months later. During a July 2020 getaway to Catalina Island, California, the HGTV star asked Young to marry him and she said yes.

“It was just so perfect because I had the whole weekend planned. Production was there, and she had no idea I was going to ask the question,” El Moussa exclusively told Us in September 2020 of the romantic proposal. “And even when I got down on a knee and asked her to marry me, I had everybody hiding in tents. So it was all just us out there and it was private, and it was just beautiful.”

One year later, the pair celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a joint bachelor and bachelorette bash in Palm Desert, California.

“I’m so excited. We’re doing all of our fun activities right now,” Young exclusively told Us in September before enjoying an ‘80s-themed weekend with her fiancé and their friends. “I’m on, like, a countdown right now and every day I’m counting down [for the wedding]. It’s happening soon.”

The same month, the Flipping 101 star told Us how he felt about tying the knot for a second time. (He was previously married to Christina Haack from 2009 to 2018.)

“I’m just going to feel like my life is changing. I honestly, I can’t wait for the moment to say ‘I do’ because I know the second I say that the calm is going to come over me,” El Moussa, who shares Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with Haack, 38, said at the time. “I’m going to be married and I’m going to focus on the rest of my life with my beautiful bride and my kids.”

The groom-to-be also gushed over his bride and how she’s changed him for the better.

“She changed everything about me, from not only how I dress, but what I eat, how I take care of my health, what I do. I mean, she’s completely transformed me,” he told Us. “She’s helped my physical health. She’s helped my mental health. She’s my best friend in the world. Honestly, I don’t know what I’d do without her.”

Haack, for her part, is currently engaged to Joshua Hall following her split from Ant Anstead.

