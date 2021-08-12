Everything-Tarek-El-Moussa Heather Rae Young Have Said About Their Wedding

Going to the chapel! After first being linked in July 2019, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have embarked on a whirlwind romance that has prepared them for their upcoming walk down the aisle.

The twosome originally found themselves crossing paths when they were boating on the 4th of July in California. One month later, the Flip or Flop star made their relationship Instagram official with a sweet message.

“I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years. Then … out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life,” he wrote in August 2019. “The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her … so I asked her out!! She said yes 😎 .”

El Moussa continued, “In life, you can’t predict the future! I couldn’t predict [my] divorce! I couldn’t predict two cancers! I couldn’t predict my back injury! You just never know what tomorrow brings. I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man.”

That same month, the realtor revealed to Us Weekly that she thought her boyfriend, who was previously married to Christina Haack from 2009 to 2018, was The One.

“We are just really, really happy,” she shared with Us at the time. “He has all the qualities that I would want in someone. I think we just need to spend more time together before we can make that decision.”

Their relationship continued to get more serious as they spent the holidays together and then moved in with one another the following year. On their one-year anniversary, El Moussa proposed to Young, which she later admitted she was waiting for.

“I knew it was gonna come eventually because we talked about marriage,” she said on her “Flashbacks With Jessica Hall and Heather Young” podcast that same month. “We looked at rings like three months in. Nothing serious, but we went and looked.”

One month later, El Moussa detailed how the proposal took him about “three months” to make happen.

“It was just so perfect because I had the whole weekend planned. Production was there, and she had no idea I was going to ask the question,” he exclusively told Us in September 2020. “And even when I got down on a knee and asked her to marry me, I had everybody hiding in tents. So it was all just us out there and it was private, and it was just beautiful.”

The duo has since been focused on planning their special day, but hit a bump in the road during the summer of 2021.

“Tarek and I are the kind of people who want a big celebration with our closest friends and family but we also want it to feel really intimate and be about our love and our marriage,” the Netflix personality noted via Instagram in August 2021. “This is a big day for us and for our family and we don’t take that lightly. All I can say is that I’m so lucky to have someone who’s on the same page as me and I think we’re both just ready for the day to finally come 🤗🤍”

El Moussa opened up about looking to surprise his fiancée during the process.

“Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot,” he wrote via Instagram in August 2021.

The HGTV star added: “Now being able to see everything come together yesterday was honestly amazing. Heather and I have always been on the same page about the wedding since day one- we want it to be a really fun celebration but we also want it to be special and a celebration about us spending the rest of our lives with each other and as a family. There’s nothing more important than her and our family and we can’t wait for the day to reflect and celebrate that. Ready to #fliphername !!🙏♥️.”

