Putting their love to the test! Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young showed just how well they know each other while playing Us Weekly’s Newly Dating Game.

El Moussa, 38, and Young, 32, joined Us on March 2 to spill the deets on the real estate expert’s new series, Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa. However, the loving couple also gave Us further insight into their relationship while playing the Newly Dating Game, including who’s the messiest. (Hint: It’s not the Selling Sunset star!)

“I don’t want to write it down. We already know the answer,” El Moussa said to Young, jokingly adding, “It’s you!”

El Moussa, however, backtracked his initial statement as they both selected him as the guilty party. “Definitely me,” he confessed. “I’m a tornado. She follows me around, picks everything up.”

Young, however, doesn’t mind keeping things straight on El Moussa’s behalf. “You know what? I love him so much, that it doesn’t matter,” she admitted. “He’s not dirty. That’s all that matters.”

The HGTV star then noted that he’s “an organized mess,” while Young added, “When we first moved in together, he was like, ‘Honey, where is this? Where is that? I’m like, ‘Where it’s supposed to be. In the drawers.’”

When asked about who takes longer to get ready, the couple correctly selected El Moussa again. The Flip or Flop star admitted that it’s a “process” that takes him 45 minutes to wrap because of his hair. “We don’t get along really well,” he shared. “And if it’s not perfect, I have to start it over.”

Young revealed that she’s “not allowed to talk” while this is going on.

Most importantly, the duo revealed who said “I love you” first. Young noted that it was a “tough” question, but admitted that she was the first to bring it up. “You said ‘Tell me you love me,’” El Moussa recalled. “It was our fifth day of knowing each other [and] I went, ‘I love you.’

El Moussa and Young were first linked in July 2019 when they were spotted cozying up to one another on a yacht in Redondo Beach, California. They didn’t publicly confirm the relationship until that August.

El Moussa shares daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, with ex-wife Christina Anstead. The Christina on the Coast star, 36, now shares 6-month-old son Hudson with husband Ant Anstead.

El Moussa, meanwhile, has a new solo HGTV series called Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa. Earlier this month, he told Us exclusively how “super excited” he is about the project.

“I’ve been flipping houses for a very long time, and a passion of mine actually even before I was flipping houses and before I was on TV was coaching people,” he shared. “I know coaching, itself, really changed my life and helped me become an entrepreneur. So, when I was given the opportunity to actually coach and train people on house flipping, I jumped at it. I think the show’s going to be really fun.”

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi