Ready to walk down the aisle! Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young celebrated their engagement on Saturday, April 24, with a “special” engagement party.

“Love of my life,” the Flip or Flop star, 39, captioned a Sunday, April 25, Instagram video of himself kissing the Selling Sunset star, 33. “Last night was perfect. You could say I’m ready to #flipherlastname.”

The real estate agent shared more PDA footage on her own account, writing, “The most special night with the most special man. I can’t stop smiling.”

The model’s costar Mary Fitzgerald commented on the social media upload: “Love you guys!” The Los Angeles native, 40, attended the bash, along with Chrishell Stause and Brett Oppenheim.

The party came nine months after El Moussa and Young got engaged. The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, who was previously married to Christina Haack from 2009 to 2018, proposed to his fiancée on their first anniversary.

“She said yes!” the groom-to-be wrote via Instagram in July 2020. Young added with a post of her own that she was “the Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!”

El Moussa, who shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with Haack, 37, reflected on the special moment in September 2020. The HGTV star exclusively told Us Weekly, “It was just so perfect because I had the whole weekend planned. Production was there, and she had no idea I was going to ask the question. And even when I got down on a knee and asked her to marry me, I had everybody hiding in tents. So it was all just us out there and it was private, and it was just beautiful.”

The proposal took “three months” to plan, he added at the time. “It’s going to show on camera because it just came out spectacular and we had the best time and it’s the best footage I’ve ever shot.”

The Flip Your Life author and the Netflix personality were first linked in July 2019 with a source exclusively telling Us at the time that El Moussa loved Young’s “positive energy.” The insider added that she “understood his lifestyle.”

Three months later, the realtor told Us that she believed her then-boyfriend was The One. “We are just really, really happy,” Young explained at the time. “He has all the qualities that I would want in someone.”

