



Heating up. Tarek El Moussa is smitten with new flame Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young.

“Tarek is very into Heather and likes her a lot,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He thinks she has great, positive energy.”

The source adds that the Flip or Flop star also “loves the fact that she’s a realtor like him and that she’s a reality star because she understands his lifestyle.”

El Moussa, 37, and the Netflix star, 31, who looks a lot like his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, were spotted kissing on his boat, called Bad Decisions, at the Portofino Hotel and Marina in Redondo Beach, California, on Sunday, July 28. They were also seen slow-dancing together on a pier and sitting close on the boat while listening to music with their friends.

After their fun day in the sun, Young posted a photo on Instagram showing her posing on the boat and wrote, “Making decisions with good people. Sunday I was surrounded by positive people that uplift and made me smile from ear to ear.”

The HGTV personality commented, “You make everyone smile from ear to ear,” along with a winking-smiling emoji.

The pair have been liking each other’s pictures on Instagram this month, with El Moussa posting fire emojis on his new gal pal’s posts.

El Moussa and Anstead, 36 — who share two children, daughter Taylor 8, and son Brayden, 3 — split in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018.

She married English television presenter Ant Anstead in December 2018 and the couple revealed this March that they are expecting their first child together, a boy. Christina and her ex continue to costar on Flip or Flop, with season 8 of the renovation show set to premiere on HGTV on Thursday, August 1.

El Moussa also has a new show with the network, Flipping 101 w/Tarek El Moussa, set to debut in early 2020.

