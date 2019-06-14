Love lost. Tarek El Moussa got candid about his former marriage with ex-wife, Christina Anstead, during an appearance on RuPaul on Thursday, June 13. He revealed that he “wasn’t expecting” for the pair’s relationship to end.

“It was kind of not something I anticipated in my life, but you know, I’ve learned a lot from it,” El Moussa, 37, told host RuPaul, 58. “ I can say I’m a much better person from going through what I went through. So I wouldn’t change anything.”

The Flip or Flop star continued: “It was my first marriage. So, we met when we were young. I was 24, she was 22. And then the day we met, we pretty much connected right away and, you know, we built a life together.”

When the RuPaul’s Drag Race star asked El Moussa if he would consider getting married again, the reality personality confessed that “if someone had asked me that question a few months ago, I would have said no.” However, he admitted that he has “hope” that he will find love again.

El Moussa and Anstead, 35, wed in 2009 before filing for divorce in 2017 — citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for separation. The couple share daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3.

In 2018, Anstead tied the knot with her now-husband, English television presenter Ant Anstead. It was announced in March that the couple are expecting their first child together.

While El Moussa is still single, he is ready to mingle. The HGTV star told RuPaul on Thursday that he has dived back into the dating scene, but he admitted to having “no luck yet.”

“I have never been in such a good place mentally, financially, spiritually — like, everything is perfect. So I am walking on eggshells when it comes to relationships right now, because everything is going so great,” he revealed. “My biggest feeling in life is that feeling of loss. I’m still scared to fall in love again, because I don’t ever want to face that feeling.”

In April, El Moussa told Us Weekly that “life’s been going really well and everything’s great.” However, he admitted that the “only thing missing in my life is a best friend, and that’s one thing I do miss about a relationship.”

RuPaul premiered Monday, June 10, on FOX.

