Longing for companionship. Tarek El Moussa has previously admitted that he is happy being single, but he revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that love is on his radar once again.

“I think I’m looking for something,” the Flip or Flop star, 37, told Us on Wednesday, April 24. “You know, my life’s been going really well and everything’s great; I’m super happy. The only thing missing in my life is a best friend, and that’s one thing I do miss about a relationship.”

While the reality TV star said he is “hopeful” about finding love once again, he does not want to jump “into anything” too quickly. As for the traits he hopes to find in a partner? “[I’m looking for] my best friend,” he noted. “Someone that adores me and someone that lets me adore them.”

The home renovation expert was married to Christina Anstead for nearly eight years before they announced their split in December 2016. El Moussa admitted two years later that the duo, who continued working together on Flip or Flop after they broke up, went through ups and downs, but ultimately chose to put their differences aside.

“We’ve been doing this a really long time — it’s part of who we are and what we do,” he explained at the time. “And for us to just throw everything away … it just wasn’t worth it. And at the same time, we love the crew, we love the show, we love our fans and we love the network.”

Anstead, for her part, previously told Us that they kept things civil for their two children: Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3. “It’s important when you’re coparenting to make sure that you’re on the same page,” she said in June 2018. “We have a schedule where we make sure that if one of us has to travel, that the other picks up for the other one. And we just make sure that whatever’s best for the kids is what we’re going to do.”

The Christina on the Coast star, 35, moved on with Ant Anstead in October 2017 and the duo tied the knot in December 2018. Three months later, the newlyweds announced they are expecting their first child together.

El Moussa, who said he is “excited” for his ex, accidentally revealed the baby’s sex during an interview with TMZ earlier this month. “[I] felt bad,” he confessed to Us weeks later. “I didn’t think about it. I was just talking. She handled it pretty darn well, actually, and I was really sorry.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!