Christina El Moussa Reveals the Key to Coparenting With Tarek El Moussa

“It’s important when you’re coparenting to make sure that you’re on the same page,” Christina, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 27. “We have a schedule where we make sure that if one of us has to travel, that the other picks up for the other one. And we just make sure that whatever’s best for the kids is what we’re going to do.”

The Flip or Flop hosts announced their split in December 2016, and Christina reveals that their daughter, Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2, have adjusted quite well.

“Brayden was only 9 months when we separated and it’s really all that he knows. Taylor, she just has adjusted really well,” The Christina on the Coast star told Us. “We just make sure that we’re always very positive around them. We just make sure that we’re together at activities like sports games and school functions. She’s just a really, really happy kid.”

While Christina has moved on and is the “happiest” she’s been in a while with boyfriend of eight months Ant Anstead, it doesn’t mean that going through a divorce wasn’t complicated. But she promises that “it gets easier.”

“Just make sure that you surround yourself with really good people,” the HGTV star advised to others. “I have a very close, tight group of friends. I lean on them for support and I lean on my kids and just want to be the best mom possible. It’s just surrounding yourself with positive people.”

