Tarek El Moussa Spotted Kissing ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young

Following his divorce from Christina Anstead, Tarek El Moussa appears to be moving on with another blond real estate expert: Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

The duo were spotted kissing on his boat at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California, on Sunday, July 28. According to TMZ, they traveled up from Newport Beach, where El Moussa is currently living.

El Moussa and Christina, 36, split in December 2016, six months after an explosive fight at their home. Their divorce was finalized more than a year later, in January 2018. The former couple share daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3.

Christina later moved on with Ant Anstead, marrying the English television presenter in December 2018, and the couple revealed this March that they are expecting their first child together, a boy. She and El Moussa continue to costar on HGTV’s renovation show Flip or Flop, however, with season 8 premiering on Thursday, August 1.

Earlier this month, El Moussa opened up to Us Weekly about the exes’ new dynamic on the show. “In general, it’s just easier now than it was a few years ago, going through the divorce and the separation and all that, so filming together right now is the best it’s been in a very, very long time,” he told Us. “Things are going very well.”

He continued: “The entire success of the show depends on our relationship, because if we don’t have a working relationship, we have no show, so there are some pretty good motivations to make sure that we’re doing what we need to do to continue what we’re doing.”

El Moussa also revealed to Us that he had reentered the dating scene. “I went on [a date] last night actually!” he said.

Scroll down for more photos of El Moussa and Young from their hangout on Sunday — plus proof that they’ve been in touch on social media for weeks.

With reporting by Carly Sloane