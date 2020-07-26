One step closer to “I do!” Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are engaged, more than two years after his 2018 split from Christina Anstead.

“The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!” the real estate agent, 32, captioned a photo via Instagram on Sunday, July 26, of El Moussa, 38, sliding an engagement ring on her finger.

The HGTV star shared the same photo writing, “She said yes!”

The couple were first linked in July 2019 after they were spotted getting cozy on a boat in Redondo Beach, California. A source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that “Tarek is very into Heather and likes her a lot” and was especially fond of her “positive energy.” The duo quickly bonded over their similar interests in the world of reality TV and El Moussa appreciated that Young “understands his lifestyle,” the source added.

El Moussa was previously married to Anstead, 37, from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4. In December 2018, Anstead tied the knot with Ant Anstead, and the duo welcomed son Hudson together in September 2019. Later that month, Young joined the Flip or Flop host and his ex-wife for a birthday celebration for their daughter.

After his divorce, things between El Moussa and the Selling Sunset star heated up quickly, with Young telling Us in August 2019 that she thought he could be The One. “We are just really, really happy,” she said at the time. “He has all the qualities that I would want in someone.”

The next year, the Tarek’s Flip Side personality admitted that he was already thinking about taking the next big step with Young. “[Marriage] is definitely in the future, and right now we’re taking it one day at a time,” he hinted to Us in March. “But everything’s going amazing.”

As the couple’s romance continued to grow, they crossed a major milestone off of their list and moved in together in April. Three months later, the former Playboy Playmate gushed over her “unexpected” connection with the Flip Your Life author.

“From the first day I met you, to our first date and our second date when we decided to commit 100% before we barely even knew each other,” she wrote via Instagram as the duo celebrated their one-year anniversary in July. “But we knew what we had was special. … It was unexpected for both of us and it was a moment that changed our lives forever. You are my very best friend in the whole world. The man I look up to, admire, adore, best daddy, best heart, kind & most important loyal and honest. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”