Here comes the bride? Tarek El Moussa exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that he and girlfriend Heather Rae Young have “definitely” talked about getting engaged.

The Flip or Flop star, 38, shared the news at the Movember charity campaign kickoff for first responders event in Los Angeles on Friday, November 1.

“We’ve definitely talked about [a proposal], but we’re just kinda rolling with things right now,” he dished. “We’re living life and we’re going to Europe together in a few weeks. We’re gonna go to Amsterdam for four days and then Paris for four days.”

While El Moussa may not be ready to buy a ring just yet, he did gift Young, 32, with another very special gift for her birthday in September: a white Ferrari. The reality TV star told Us that he bought the Selling Sunset star the extravagant gift after remembering a conversation the two had on their first date.

“Oh, I’m sure there’s something else out there,” he said after being asked how he could top the sports car. “Well, on our first date, I asked her, ‘What was your dream car your entire life?’ She’s like, ‘Well, every girl’s dream car is a white Ferrari.’ So, I thought it would be fitting to get her white Ferrari for her birthday!”

El Moussa also shared that he and Young — who were first spotted together in July — may want kids one day soon (“you never know”) but that he is happy to focus right now on his two children, daughter Taylor, 9, and son, Brayden, 4, with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

“I love the ages that my kids are at,” the HGTV star gushed. “My son just turned 4, we play video games together, we wrestle! We’re homies, you know? When we hang out with our babies, they’re cute and stuff but you can’t do all the things you can do when they get a little bit older.”

El Moussa previously told Us that he is “looking forward” to building a relationship with Christina’s newborn son, Hudson, 2 months, who she shares with husband Ant Anstead.

“I haven’t held him yet, because they’re little and they scare me a little bit,” he explained. “But no, he’s super cute! He’s gonna be a part of my life. And I’m looking forward to it, you know? It’s the brother to my kids.”

El Moussa was married to Christina, 36, from 2009 to 2018. The Flip or Flop star went on to wed Ant, 40, in December 2018 following her divorce from El Moussa.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber.