Christina Anstead Celebrates 1 Month With Son Hudson: ‘My Cuddle Buddy’





Four weeks down! Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead’s son, Hudson, is officially 1 month old.

“My cuddle buddy,” the Christina on the Coast star, 36, captioned an Instagram Story tribute on Sunday, October 6, for her baby boy’s major milestone.

The reality star, who shares Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, welcomed Hudson in September, writing on Instagram at the time: “Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.”

Following her C-section, Christina got right back into the swing of things, from attending her daughter’s soccer games to throwing her a 9th birthday party. Two weeks later, though, the Flip Your Life author felt like a “moron” for overdoing it.

“I felt totally fine since one week postpartum — like zero pain, but I was resting and taking it easy and then I threw Tay a bday party and was lifting and running around all weekend,” the California native captioned an Instagram selfie with her infant. “Yesterday I woke up like, ‘Oh, crap,’ and today ‘Oh, crap,’ turned into, ‘Oh, s—t.’ I definitely hurt myself. It’s not the C-section incision area that hurts it’s my left abdomen and it hurts bad.”

She added, “So please anyone who just had a baby — don’t overdue [sic] it. I always want to be the people pleaser in the family and make sure everyone knows how much I care about them, but in doing so I wasn’t taking care of myself. Back to bed rest and baby cuddles.”

The HGTV personality updated her social media followers two days later, writing, “I went to the doctor yesterday and had an ultrasound. No damage done, just need to take it easy and let my body repair from surgery.”

She and Ant, who shares Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, with his ex-wife, Louise Anstead, tied the knot in December 2018.

