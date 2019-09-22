Putting on a united front! Exes Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa celebrated their daughter’s 9th birthday together, along with his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young.

“We had the best time at Taylor’s 9th birthday party at her moms today!!” the Flipping 101 star, 38, captioned a Saturday, September 21, Instagram upload, featuring his daughter, Taylor, and the Selling Sunset star, 32. “Seriously @heatherraeyoung and I had a great time! It was the first time we were all together and it was great.”

El Moussa added, “Tay and all her friends got to make slime, play games in the back and swim! She had the best day and she SCORED at her soccer game again!”

His ex-wife, 36, also posted party pics on her Instagram account, writing, “Slime theme/pool party was a success. Outgoing, sassy, smart and adventurous… Love being her mama!”

El Moussa and his daughter toasted to her birthday on Thursday, September 19 — and invited Young to their father-daughter dinner date at 21 Oceanfront Restaurant.

“For the past few years Tay and I have always gone to her favorite steakhouse!” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “It’s special to her because it’s a ‘me and her only’ dinner spot. This time she asked me if we could bring @heatherraeyoung and my heart melted. Heather is just amazing with tay and they adore each other.”

He and the Christina on the Coast star, who also share 3-year-old son, Brayden, tied the knot in 2009 and split seven years later. Christina married Ant Anstead in December 2018 and welcomed their first child together, Hudson, last month.

“I’m sure I will [have a relationship with him],” El Moussa told Us Weekly exclusively in August. “[He’s] the brother of my children, right? So … of course, yeah. I plan on treating her new son as good as I possibly can.”

Keep scrolling for an inside look at the former couple enjoying their daughter’s birthday party, which featured soccer, slime and more.