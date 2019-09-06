



A full house! Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead welcomed their first child together on Friday, September 6.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!” she wrote on Instagram. “Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.”

The Christina on the Coast star, 35, also shares Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, while the Wheeler Dealers host, 40, shares Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, with his ex-wife, Louise Anstead.

The couple tied the knot in December 2018, and announced that they had a little one on the way three months later. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” the California native wrote alongside a PDA pic on Instagram in March. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar.”

Ant added with a post of his own: “And then…… there were FIVE!!! (Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!”

The following month, the HGTV personality’s ex El Moussa, 37, accidentally revealed the sex of Christina’s baby-to-be. “She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that,” the Flip or Flop alum, 37, told TMZ in April. “She’s having a son.”

Later that same month, the Flipping 101 star told Us Weekly exclusively of the spill: “I didn’t think about it. I was just talking. She handled it pretty darn well, actually, and I was really sorry.”

While he did know the name of Christina and Ant’s son at the time, the Flip Your Life author added, “I’m not saying this time. Remind me, shut up about the name.”

However, El Moussa spilled the beans again on Thursday, September 5, when he told Us his ex-wife’s due date: “She’s having the baby tomorrow, so I’m excited for her. Tomorrow my children are going to have a new brother. It’s all one big family!”

As for the pregnant star, she opened up to Us about dealing with mood swings throughout her pregnancy, feeling “crabby and tired.”

“Everyone experiences different things, but, I mean, my hormones are a little bit raging and I’m tired,” Christina told Us in May. “On top of that, I’m filming three shows right now. … I’m just busy. I’m juggling a lot, so I think that’s what’s going on.”

