



Taking it easy! Christina Anstead is slowing down three weeks after giving birth to her and Ant Anstead’s son, Hudson.

“I’m a moron,” the Christina on the Coast star, 36, captioned a Tuesday, September 24, Instagram post. “I felt totally fine since one week postpartum, like, zero pain … but I was resting and taking it easy … and then I threw Tay[lor] a birthday party and was lifting and running around all weekend. Yesterday I woke up like, ‘Oh, crap,’ and today ‘Oh, crap’ turned into ‘Oh, s—t.’”

The Flip or Flop star, who also shares Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, went on to write, “I definitely hurt myself. It’s not the C-section incision area that hurts, it’s my left abdomen and it hurts bad. So please, anyone who just had a baby, don’t overdue [sic] it. I always want to be the people pleaser in the family and make sure everyone knows how much I care about them, but in doing so, I wasn’t taking care of myself. Back to bed rest and baby cuddles.”

In the social media upload, the HGTV personality smiled in bed with her infant. The little one was born on September 6.

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world,” the Flip Your Life author wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Our hearts are SO full of love and joy! Our healthy baby boy was born this morning. 9/6/19. 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.”

She and the Wheeler Dealers host, 40, tied the knot in December 2018 and announced three months later that their first child together was on the way. Ant is also dad to two children, Amelie and Archie, from his previous marriage to Louise Anstead.

Christina and El Moussa, 38, have been coparenting their kids since their 2016 split, and they joined forces for their daughter’s 9th birthday party on Saturday, September 22.

“Seriously @heatherraeyoung and I had a great time!” the Flipping 101 star captioned a pic with Taylor and his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young. “It was the first time we were all together and it was great.”

