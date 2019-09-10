



Love is in the air! Tarek El Moussa’s relationship with his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young, appears to be heating up as the couple packed on PDA on Monday, September 9.

Moussa, 38, embraced Young, 31, in a sweet kiss while they were at an airport in Newport Beach, California. In the shots, Young’s arms were wrapped around her beau’s neck.

The HGTV star wore a navy T-shirt and black pants. The Selling Sunset star, for her part, was dressed in a grey sweatshirt and matching sweatpants that she paired with a Louis Vuitton tote. Her hair was styled in a bun.

El Moussa and Young were first spotted locking lips on July 28. At the time, the pair were aboard his boat at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California.

A source told Us Weekly that the Flip or Flop star is “very into Heather and likes her a lot,” adding that El Moussa “thinks she has great, positive energy.”

In August, Young opened up to Us exclusively about how she believed El Moussa could be The One. “We are just really, really happy,” she previously said. “He has all the qualities that I would want in someone. I think we just need to spend more time together before we can make that decision.”

Before finding love with Young, El Moussa was married to his Flip or Flop costar Christina Anstead. The former couple wed in 2009, and later welcomed two kids together: daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3.

El Moussa and Anstead, 36, announced their separation in December 2016. Though their divorce was finalized in January 2018, the pair coparent their children and still host their HGTV series together.

Christina revealed to Us exclusively that having El Moussa live two blocks away has made coparenting easier, noting that “it actually works out really well.”

“As you can imagine, you’ve got school and soccer and stuff, so if we leave a pair of shoes or there’s a soccer ball, it’s so easy now to just, like, run over there and pick something up,” she told Us in May. “It’s just a lot more simple. The kids’ schools are close and everything is, like, a five-minute drive. Before, we were 30 minutes apart and that was a nightmare, so it’s just much better living closer together.”

