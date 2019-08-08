



Tarek El Moussa is a smitten kitten! The Flip or Flop star couldn’t contain his excitement on Thursday, August 8, while talking about his new girlfriend, Heather Rae Young , for the first time publicly.

“I did meet somebody; her name is Heather Rae Young. I’ve been on my own for three years. I’ve been looking and looking. I finally met Heather,” El Moussa, 37, told Access Live. “She’s amazing. She’s brilliant, she has a huge heart, she’s killing it … and she’s just a superstar. She’s like the coolest girl I have ever met. I just adore her.”

The home improvement guru went on to share that the star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, 31, has already met his parents and two kids, daughter Taylor 8, and son Brayden, 3, whom he share with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

“Last night, she met my kids my mom, my dad, my sister the entire family. It was a big night,” El Moussa gushed. “I never thought I would say these words again, but I do have a girlfriend.”

El Moussa and Anstead, 36, split in December 2016, and their divorce was finalized in January 2018. The Christina on the Coast star went on to wed British TV presenter Ant Anstead in December 2018, and the couple are currently expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

El Moussa and Young were spotted for the first time in July kissing aboard his boat named Bad Decisions. “Tarek is very into Heather and likes her a lot. He thinks she has great, positive energy,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time, noting that he “loves the fact that she’s a realtor like him and that she’s a reality star because she understands his lifestyle.”

Earlier that month, El Moussa opened up about life after divorce and how it came unexpectedly.

“It was kind of not something I anticipated in my life, but you know, I’ve learned a lot from it,” he explained during an interview with RuPaul. “I can say I’m a much better person from going through what I went through. So I wouldn’t change anything. It was my first marriage. So, we met when we were young. I was 24, she was 22. And then the day we met, we pretty much connected right away and, you know, we built a life together.”

