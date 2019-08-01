Coparenting champs! Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead may not be together anymore — the pair split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage — but they’re more supportive of each other than ever before. They still work together on HGTV’s Flip or Flop and share two children, whom they always put first.

“Tarek and I only live two blocks for each other, so it actually works out really well,” the Christina on the Coast star told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2019. “As you can imagine, you’ve got school and soccer and stuff, so if we leave a pair of shoes or there’s a soccer ball, it’s so easy now to just, like, run over there and pick something up. It’s just a lot more simple. The kids’ schools are close and everything is, like, a five-minute drive.”

In April 2019, El Moussa also told Us that he’s hopeful that he’ll find love again.

“I think I’m looking for something. You know, my life’s been going really well and everything’s great; I’m super happy. The only thing missing in my life is a best friend, and that’s one thing I do miss about a relationship,” he said, adding that he’s taking his time in the dating field. “[I’m looking for] my best friend, someone that adores me and someone that lets me adore them.”

Anstead, for her part, married Ant Anstead in December 2018 — and El Moussa is completely supportive. “He texted both me and Ant, ‘Congratulations,’” the California native told Us in February 2019. “I think it’s really good closure for all of us and it’s a fresh start for him as well.”

Scroll through the photos below for a full timeline of their relationship.