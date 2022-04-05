Surprise! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall Are Married

Just married! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall have tied the knot after more than one year of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

E! News and TMZ have obtained the 38-year-old reality star’s real estate license, which reveals her name has been changed to Christina Hall.

The Flip or Flop cohost and the real estate agent went public with their romance in July 2021, later revealing they had been together for months. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight. … The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

Though their relationship didn’t start until last year, an insider told Us that the duo “briefly met a few years ago at a real estate conference” when Haack was still with ex-husband Ant Anstead. According to the source, the pair reconnected in the spring of 2021.

Two months after confirming her romance with Hall, the Christina on the Coast star announced that she and the California native were engaged. The HGTV personality shared an image of herself and her beau celebrating their betrothal in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a diamond sparkler visible on her left hand. She captioned the September 2021 snaps with a string of emojis including a heart, ring and the infinity symbol.

Haack was previously wed to Anstead, 42, from December 2018 to September 2020. The former spouses, who share son Hudson, 2, finalized their divorce in June 2021. The Wellness Remodel author also shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The duo split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

Hall, for his part, was previously married to a woman named Chelsea. They tied the knot in August 2016 and seemingly moved to Austin, Texas, together the year after they wed.

Back in January, Haack clapped back at critics who accused her of moving on too quickly with Hall after her split from Anstead. “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on Sunday, January 16. “That feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is. ❤️🔒🗝.” She later edited the caption to be just a mix of emojis.

Last year, the home renovator expressed a similar sentiment after going public with Hall. “I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “So, yes, ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”

