All in a day’s work! Christina Haack and new man Joshua Hall “briefly met a few years ago at a real estate conference,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The couple’s first encounter occurred while the Flip or Flop star, 37, was “still with Ant [Anstead],” the insider explains.

Haack and Hall, who made headlines for their romance earlier this month, “reconnected this spring in Tennessee,” the source adds.

The Christina on the Coast star, who split from Anstead, 42, in September 2020, posted about her adventure in Tennessee in April. She shared a photo at the time with her daughter Taylor, 10, in an off-roading vehicle, captioning it, “Country girls.”

Haack has had two high-profile breakups over the past few years, including her 2018 divorce from Tarek El Moussa. The HGTV stars, who share Taylor and son Brayden, 5, were married for nine years before calling it quits.

The Wellness Remodel author then married Anstead in December 2018. They welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019, and announced their separation one year later.

Haack reflected on the highs and lows in her life at the time, admitting that she “never thought” she would have “one divorce let alone two,” or have children with two different men.

“Sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “So, while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. … We are all a work in progress.”

Us confirmed last month that Haack’s divorce from Anstead was finalized nine months after they broke up. One week later, the Wheeler and Dealers alum made headlines for his romance with Renée Zellweger.

The pair confirmed their relationship the following month when the Chicago star, 52, was spotted at Anstead’s Laguna Beach, California, home over the 4th of July holiday. The two were later photographed kissing and biking around the beach city.

Us confirmed on Wednesday, July 7, that Haack was also seeing someone new, one day after she was photographed at LAX Airport with Hall. The pair were seen holding hands as they prepared to jet off to Mexico in celebration of her Friday, July 9, birthday. A source told Us at the time that the twosome “have been dating for a few months.”

The couple became Instagram official on Thursday, July 8, when Haack posted two photos from their “romantic” getaway. The pair looked cozy in the snaps, which were taken at dinner as Haack and Hall enjoyed a glass of wine together.

Hours later, the lovebirds rode scooters as they explored Tulum, Mexico. Haack was seen with her arms around the Texas realtor as they drove around town on a blue motorcycle.

With reporting by Diana Cooper