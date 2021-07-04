Getting cozy! Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead were spotted for the first time together since news broke of their romance last month.

The couple were seen spending time on Anstead’s balcony in Laguna Beach, California, on Friday, July 2, in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail. The Chicago star, 52, was wearing a grey long sleeve tee, black pants with her hair in a messy top knot. Zellweger held her pink phone and Anstead’s mug, which read, “Home is where dad is” as she chatted with her new beau, 42.

The Wheelers Dealers alum, for his part, wore a black fitted tee and athletic shorts as he pointed out the sites to Zellweger from his pad, which includes an ocean view. The Bridget Jones’s Diary star was later photographed on a walk in the beach city, wearing the same clothes, adding a, orange baseball cap to cover her blonde locks.

Anstead later celebrated the 4th of July holiday weekend with his kids. He FaceTimed his eldest kids, daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Anstead, on Saturday, July 3, while holding his youngest son, Hudson, 21 months, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack. The father of three then posted a photo via his Instagram Story of Hudson getting chocolate chip cookies all over his face.

One week prior, Us Weekly reported that the Judy actress and the British TV host were dating. Multiple outlets confirmed that the duo met on the set of Anstead’s upcoming Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, earlier in June.

Us confirmed three days earlier, on June 21, that Anstead and Haack, 37, finalized their divorce nine months after announcing their separation. The exes will share custody of their son Hudson.

The former For the Love of Cars presenter split from the HGTV star in September 2020, after tying the knot nearly two years prior in December 2018.

“I have remained silent while holding on to hope,” Ant wrote via Instagram in September 2020 after the Christina on the Coast star publicly announced their breakup. “I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Haack, who shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, filed for divorce from Anstead two months later.

Zellweger, for her part, was previously engaged to Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000 and married to Kenny Chesney in 2005. More recently she dated musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019.