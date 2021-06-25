What a life! Ant Anstead revealed he’s taking some time to unwind after his new relationship with Renée Zellweger made headlines.

“No matter how bonkers the world gets….. the Temple sanctuary switches off and washes off the crazy,” the television presenter, 42, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 25, alongside a video clip showing off his home’s spectacular views. “I am so grateful to unwind in this space! Look what god did! Oh, and speaking of bonkers, wait till you see what I’m gonna do with Temple home! 💫 x.”

The U.K. native’s post comes one day after Us Weekly reported that he and Zellweger, 52, are dating. TMZ originally broke the news, reporting that the duo met on the set of Celebrity IOU Joyride earlier this month.

News of their relationship came less than a week after Us confirmed that the Wheelers Dealers cohost finalized his divorce from Christina Haack. The exes, who share a 21-month-old son, Hudson, announced their split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the real estate investor wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

At the time, the car expert alluded to the fact that the breakup was not his idea.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he wrote in his own Instagram post. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Prior to his relationship with the Flip or Flop host, Anstead was married to Louise Anstead from 2005 to 2017. The pair share two children, Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14.

Zellweger, for her part, had a short-lived marriage to Kenny Chesney in 2005. Her other famous exes include Jim Carrey (who she was engaged to from 1999 to 2000), Doyle Bramhall II, Bradley Cooper and Jack White.

Carrey, 59, gushed about the Bridget Jones’ Diary star in July 2020, calling her the “great love of [his] life.”

“She was special to me, very special. I think she’s lovely,” he said at the time during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.