Christina Haack and Ant Anstead’s Divorce Is Finalized 9 Months After Split

It’s official! Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are officially divorced, Us Weekly confirms. The duo, who announced their split in 2020, will be sharing custody of their 21-month-old son, Hudson.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the HGTV star, 37, posted via Instagram in September 2020, one month before the filing was official. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their son 10 months later. The Christina on the Coast host was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018; the pair share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. The England native, for his part, shares daughter Amelie, 17 and son Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” the Flip or Flop star wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. … We are all a work in progress.”

Earlier this month, Haack opened up about her single life, telling Entertainment Tonight that she isn’t dating at the moment.

“My goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously,” she said at the time. “And do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time and just really focus on the family. Just those things for us, those private times, you know, fun moments.”

Haack also has a great relationship with El Moussa, 38, and his fiancée, Heather Rae Young.

“We coparent very well together,” the real estate agent, 33, exclusively told Us in April about her bond with Haack. “We communicate daily about the kids, and they’re the most important thing in the world to all of us. So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”