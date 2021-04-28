Teamwork! Heather Rae Young is still gearing up to officially be a stepmother to her fiancé Tarek El Moussa’s two kids, but she already has a system in place with his ex-wife, Christina Haack.

“We coparent very well together,” the Selling Sunset star, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 28, of her relationship with Haack, 37. “We communicate daily about the kids, and they’re the most important thing in the world to all of us. So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”

El Moussa, 39, and the Christina on the Coast star were married from 2009 to 2018 and share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. He moved on with Young in July 2019, and the couple got engaged one year later.

The exes continue to star alongside each other on Flip or Flop, but Young has yet to appear. “That would be amazing,” she teased of a potential cameo. “And I think lots of fun, so you’ll see. We’ll see.”

As for her bond with Taylor and Brayden, the realtor opened up about the values she hopes to teach her future stepchildren, noting that one of the difficulties is finding a balance between respect and boundaries.

“I’m raising them at our house,” she explained. “They respect me as their bonus mom. They love me. I love them so much, but I think the most challenging [thing] was coming in when they were already 3 and 8 and they’re already little people, they already have the personalities, they already had a routine. I came in after the fact. So, just kind of fitting my way into their lives, being too strict or just kind of setting those boundaries and rules and not overstepping boundaries or rules. So, just kind of making sure those are in place but that was really just kind of getting our personalities, working together and living together and how I can set my boundaries with the rules that are in place that I want to have at our home. So, in the way I grew up and kind of instilling certain things in them.”

Young and El Moussa are in the midst of wedding planning, but she is also focused on a new project. The reality star will debut a signature vegan smoothie on Thursday, April 29, at select Earthbar locations across the Los Angeles area, including Newport Beach, Sunset Boulevard and West Hollywood. The Heather’s Way by Heather Rae, available for a limited time for $9.45, will be a customized chocolate supreme smoothie with her own protein, added spinach and no almond butter. Earthbar will also make Heather Rae Young’s Tru Supplements protein powder available as a merchandise item for sale online as well as at three locations for $49.99.

“I add spinach for iron since I’m plant-based. I don’t get a lot of iron in certain things. I have to replace my iron and my vitamins,” Young told Us. “I also wanted to remove the almond butter because throughout the day, I eat a lot of nuts and a lot of fats. So, I removed the almond butter, and it’s just the most incredible smoothie. Fans were going in there and ordering it, so we decided to collab and create my own.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi