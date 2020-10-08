So sweet! Heather Rae Young bonded with Tarek El Moussa’s two kids long before their July 2020 engagement.

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star first told his daughter, Taylor, and his son, Brayden, about his relationship with the Selling Sunset star after they went out “a few times.”

The California native explained to Today in December 2019: “After getting the initial conversation started, I would also show the kids photos and videos of me and Heather Rae laughing, being silly and hanging out, and that made them laugh and be able to put a face to her name.”

While his eldest was “comfortable” with the real estate agent “right away,” Brayden eventually warmed up to Young. They have a “nice bond,” El Moussa gushed at the time. (He shares the kids with his ex-wife, Christina Anstead.)

In August 2020, the former model wrote via Instagram that she loves being a “bonus mom” to the little ones. “Watching them grow up in front of my eyes so loving and so curious about life,” she added, signing the caption “Future Mrs. El Moussa.”

The touching tribute came one week after Young said that Taylor and Brayden have her “whole heart.” She shared Instagram footage from Brayden’s 5th birthday party, writing, “I can’t wait to be their ‘official’ stepmom. I never knew love like this until these two entered my life. It was completely unexpected, but when I met @therealtarekelmoussa I didn’t even question the fact that he had kids. We fell in love very quick and loving him meant loving everything. I love my little family.”

El Moussa welcomed Taylor and Brayden in 2010 and 2015, respectively, with Anstead. He was married to the Christina on the Coast star from 2009 to 2018, and she wed Ant Antstead the same year they finalized their divorce. In September 2020, Christina and the Wheeler Dealers host revealed that they were calling it quits, one year after their son Hudson’s birth.

