Christina and Ant Anstead Split After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

Calling it quits. Christina Anstead and husband Ant Anstead have split, she revealed via Instagram on Friday, September 18.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the HGTV star, 37, captioned a photo of the pair walking into the sunset. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019.

Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 5.

In April, the Christina on the Coast host opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about her relationship with the England native and how they had grown as a couple.

“I feel like I’m just more calm,” the Wellness Remodel author said at the time. “I don’t know if it’s just me getting older, but things that used to bother me, or that I used to take personally, or maybe since going through a public divorce. I just like, really, it takes a lot to bother me nowadays. I don’t really sweat the small stuff at all and I just feel like I’m more patient. It’s probably just a combination of age and being through a bunch of stuff in my life.”

El Moussa, for his part, is engaged to Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae Young, who Christina has become closer with amid the pandemic.

“We’ll, like, text each other random recipes right now during isolation,” the California native told Us at the time. “She’ll, like, send me whatever her favorite go-to granola bar is, and I’ll text her back whatever mine is.”

On Monday, September 14, the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa host, 39, shared that he and his wife have an incredible coparenting relationship.

“We’re cordial and we filmed together,” he told Us, referring to upcoming episodes of Flip or Flop, in which he costars in with Christina, that are set to air in October. “We’re not hanging out on Sundays having barbecues, but you know, it’s all good. Life goes on and we’re good. We’re doing great filming together. The kids are great. And life is good.”

He added that after everything they’ve been through, coparenting is “a walk in the park.”