A different mindset. Christina Anstead is feeling more relaxed since going through her divorce from her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and marrying her husband, Ant Anstead.

“I feel like I’m just more calm,” the Christina on the Coast host, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her new book, The Wellness Remodel, on April 3. “I don’t know if it’s just me getting older, but things that used to bother me, or that I used to take personally, or maybe since going through a public divorce. I just like, really, it takes a lot to bother me nowadays. I don’t really sweat the small stuff at all and I just feel like I’m more patient. It’s probably just a combination of age and being through a bunch of stuff in my life.”

Christina was previously married to El Moussa, 38, from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4. The HGTV star tied the knot with Ant, 41, in December 2018 in Newport Beach, California. She and the English presenter welcomed their son, Hudson, in September 2019.

El Moussa, for his part, has moved on with his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young. Christina told Us that she and Young, 32, have bonded over their love of food while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ll, like, text each other random recipes right now during isolation,” Christina said. “She’ll, like, send me whatever her favorite go-to granola bar is, and I’ll text her back whatever mine is.”

The Flip or Flop star’s passion for cooking was fueled into her new book with Cara Clark, The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move and Feed Your Soul, which will be released on Tuesday, April 14.

“We wrote this book long before we knew [COVID-19] was going to happen, but it does have full exercise routines, things you can do at home, meal plan and prep,” Christina told Us. “The recipes are easy to follow and I’ve been making them with my kids. They love it, and it’s just something that you do while you’re at home right now.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

