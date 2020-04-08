Keeping it friendly. Christina Anstead revealed that she has a nice relationship with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s girlfriend Heather Rae Young.

The Wellness Remodel author, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively that she and Young, 32, are both “super healthy” when it comes to food, which has made it easy for them to bond.

“We’ll, like, text each other random recipes right now during isolation,” Anstead told Us on Friday, April 3. “She’ll, like, send me whatever her, like, favorite go-to granola bar is, and I’ll text her back, like, whatever mine is.”

Although the Selling Sunset star is vegan and Anstead is not, the two enjoy passing drink recipes back and forth in addition to healthy food choices that they can share with the Flip of Flop star’s kids.

“We’ll share, like, margarita recipes with each other like a skinny watermelon, so yeah, it’s nice,” she continued. “We all get along.”

The Christina on the Coast star shares daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, with her ex-husband, 38. The two are even connected with Anstead’s newest son, Hudson, 7 months, who she shares with husband Ant Anstead.

Christina’s ex met Hudson when the former couple were at the one of their children’s soccer games earlier in the season. “We all sit together there, so year, he’s met him a few times.”

In addition to checking in with Young about smart food choices for herself and her family, Christina has learned to successfully balance her new life, her children and her ex.

“I feel like I’m just more calm,” the California native told Us. “I don’t really sweat the small stuff at all and I just feel like I’m more patient. It’s probably just a combination of age and being through a bunch of stuff in my life.”

Amid the chaos of a new baby, her own HGTV show and juggling coparenting with the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, Christina even wrote a new book.

According to the mother of three, the guide includes recipes that are “easy to follow” and will give readers “things you can do at home” like meal plan and food prep.

Christina and Cara Clark’s book, The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move and Feed Your Soul, comes out on Tuesday, April 14.

With reporting by Carly Sloane