Kristin Cavallari Joanna Gaines and More Stars Releasing Cookbooks in 2020

Get ready to cook like the stars! Celebrity cookbooks have been around for decades, but the crop of tomes slated for a release in 2020 will most certainly not disappoint.

The year’s slew of cookbooks with famous ties includes a few first time efforts, a handful of highly anticipated follow-ups and new works from several established culinary pros.

In the newbie category, for example, there’s HGTV star Christina Anstead, who is set to make a splash with her upcoming work, The Wellness Remodel. The book, which already has its own Instagram account, is very personal for the California native. It details her autoimmune disease diagnosis (she has Hashimoto’s thyroid disease as well as polycystic ovary syndrome), infertility struggles and the emotional and physical exhaustion she faced in the wake of her divorce from her former husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Anstead first mentioned the book, which she cowrote with nutritionist Cara Clark, on an episode of Christina on the Coast that aired in June 2019. The real estate investor opened up about the work a bit more in an Instagram post that November. “So excited to announce our book ‘The Wellness Remodel’ coming out in April 2020!” she gushed. “I’ve been following @caraclarknutrition meal plans since 2013 and credit her to really showing me what eating healthy looks like. This book will include all our favorite recipes as well as workout tips and strategies for reducing stress and being more mindful.”

Another HGTV personality, Joanna Gaines, is releasing her second cookbook in 2020. The venture, which is called Magnolia Table, Volume 2, is a follow-up to Gaines’ 2018 New York Times bestseller, Magnolia Table.

Like her first cookbook, Gaines’ second effort includes some of her favorite family recipes. The Kansas native has even given her fans a sneak peek at some of the dishes included this time around in a series of Instagram posts. In March 2020, while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, she shared Instagram videos of herself making French silk pie and spinach tortellini soup straight from the book.

“After being home for almost two weeks now, everyone has found their own creative ways to spend their days,” Gaines captioned a cooking tutorial at the time. “I’ve loved the extra time I’ve gotten in the kitchen to create and make meals for the family. I wanted to share another one of my recipes, spinach tortellini soup.”

The star went on to call the savory meal “hearty and cozy,” and noted that it is a big hit with her family, including husband Chip Gaines and their five children — Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie and Crew.

Scroll down to see more cookbooks that will be hitting shelves in 2020!