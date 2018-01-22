It’s official. Christina and Tarek El Moussa have finalized their divorce, Us Weekly confirms.

The Flip or Flop stars announced in December 2016 that they had split after seven years of marriage following an explosive fight at their home earlier that year. “We are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” they said in a statement to Us at the time. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

Tarek, 36, filed for divorce from Christina, 34, in January 2017, and she responded that August. Through it all, the former couple have been amicably coparenting their two children — daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2 — and filming their HGTV series.

“Going through the divorce and separation was such a horrifying experience,” Tarek told Us in an exclusive interview in December. “It tests your mental and physical strength and it’s just such a painful thing. And eventually, as time goes on, as you work towards it, you get out of that pain and you see light at the end of the tunnel. You realize that all the things that used to upset you or frustrate you or stressed you out before are so irrelevant. Going through something so traumatic makes you reevaluate life and really who you are and want to be.”

Since breaking up, the real estate agents have both started seeing other people. Christina dated businessman Doug Spedding for several months before splitting in October as he entered rehab for addiction issues. She is now dating British TV presenter Ant Anstead. For his part, Tarek was briefly linked to one of his family’s former nannies, Alyssa Logan.

