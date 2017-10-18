It’s over. Christina El Moussa has split from her boyfriend, Doug Spedding, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The businessman, 55, has since entered an inpatient rehabilitation center for addiction.

“Christina supports Doug’s decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery,” a second insider tells Us.

Spedding has had a troubled past. According to Radar Online, he was arrested for possession of meth in July 2011 and completed a diversion program in 2013. He also reportedly thrice violated a restraining order taken out against him by his ex Nicole Doucette.



The Flip or Flop star, 34, began dating Spedding earlier this year. A source told Us in June that they had been seeing one another “for the last few weeks.” Entertainment Tonight reported at the time that the former couple previously dated years ago, long before her marriage to estranged husband Tarek El Moussa.

Christina and Tarek, 36, who share daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2, split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. He filed for divorce this January, and she responded in August. Despite their high-profile breakup, the real estate agents have remained amicable and continue to work together on their HGTV series.

Us Weekly has reached out to Spedding for comment.

