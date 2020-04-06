Making it work! Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa are still coparenting their kids while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s sort of the same as before,” The Wellness Remodel author, 36, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “We’re just making sure that we’re on the same page. I went over there and showed them how we were doing homeschool because I had them the first few days. We just, like, make sure we’re helpful with each other.”

The Christina on the Coast star, who shares Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, with the ex-husband, 38, adds, “We all just are in it for the kids and whatever’s best for them, so that’s just how we make it work.”

The reality star admits homeschooling is “really hard,” telling Us, “I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, it’s wonderful.’ Like, I never wanted to be a homeschool teacher.”

The California native and El Moussa split in December 2016 after seven years of marriage. Since then, the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star has moved on with girlfriend Heather Rae Young, while his ex-wife married Ant Anstead in December 2018. (She and the Wheeler Dealers host, 41, welcomed their son, Hudson, 7 months, in September 2019).

When it comes to raising Taylor and Brayden with El Moussa, Christina feels “more calm,” she tells Us.

“I don’t know if it’s just me getting older … or maybe since going through a public divorce, but … it really takes a lot to bother me nowadays,” she explains. “I don’t really sweat the small stuff at all, and I just feel like I’m more patient. It’s probably a combination of age and being through a bunch of stuff in my life.”

Christina and Cara Clark’s book, The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move and Feed Your Soul, will be released on Tuesday, April 14. “We wrote this book long before we knew [COVID-19] was going to happen, but it does have full exercise routines, things you can do at home, meal plan and prep,” the Flip Your Life author tells Us. “The recipes are easy to follow and I’ve been making them with my kids. They love it, and it’s just something that you do while you’re at home right now.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane