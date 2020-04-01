Time to hit the books! Celebrity parents have turned to homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Eva Amurri started teaching her 5-year-old daughter, Marlowe, on March 12, one day before giving birth to her newborn son, Mateo.

“Who knew I’d be teaching kindergarten on my maternity leave?” the Undateable alum captioned a photo of worksheets and markers.

She went on to write the following week: “Education waits for no postpartum mother.”

Susan Sarandon’s daughter blogged about her methods at the time, sharing sample schedules, supplies and online educational resources for both kids and adults, including Khan Academy and FutureLearn.

The actress, who also shares 3-year-old son Major with her ex-husband, Kyle Martino, had mixed feelings when Marlowe FaceTimed her teacher “who she LOVES” on March 31. “It was so sad and so wonderful at the same time,” the New York native captioned an Instagram Story photo of her daughter. “She also showed off her big sister skills.”

As for, Daphne Oz, the former Chew host has four children — three of whom attend school — and opened up about how she explained coronavirus to them. “We told them their school needed to be cleaned and that we and other grownups are here to keep them safe and healthy,” the Happy Cook author captioned a March 12 Instagram photo of Philomena, Jovam and Domenica. “For now, [I’m] focusing on one day at a time and how to hopefully make their extra time at home productive and fun.”

In addition to using Khan Academy like Amurri, the Pennsylvania native “bought a bunch more workbooks and flash cards and plann[ed] some creative cooking/craft projects,” she told her followers at the time.

Oz showed off one of her projects three days later, writing, “We had to see for ourselves and it worked!! Pepper in water = Germs. Dip your fingers in soap and back into the water and watch the germs scatter!!”

Keep scrolling to see how more celebrity parents are handling homeschooling while self-quarantining with their kids, from Kim Kardashian’s “Pokemon yoga [and] princess yoga” to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s art projects.