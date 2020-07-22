Tearing up. Jennifer Garner got emotional detailing her three kids quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am really thinking about my kids and what their experience is going to be,” the actress, 48, told Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts during a Tuesday, July 21, Instagram Live video. “They’re so lucky. … We have broadband, we have excellent teachers who can teach over Zoom — that is one in a million possibility in this world — and yet, it’s also a depressing one.”

The 13 Going on 30 star asked the yoga and meditation instructor: “What is this year full of transitions gonna look like for kids, for my family? How can I keep joy in learning for them or help them just continue to find their resilience? That’s where I am today.”

Roberts praised Garner for making sure to take “care of [her]self” while hanging at home with Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. The Golden Globe winner removed her glasses to wipe away tears.

The Texas native first spoke of homeschooling her brood last month. “Something that I’ve been thinking about a lot as I help my kids with their homeschooling are teachers,” she said during a June event.

Garner shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. Her coparenting relationship with the actor, 47, is “a work in progress,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February.

“Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids,” the insider said at the time. “They stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins. They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don’t let it have an impact. They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first.”

The former couple wed in June 2005 in Turks and Caicos, finalizing their divorce in October 2018. Garner has since moved on with Cali Group CEO John Miller, while Affleck is dating Ana de Armas.