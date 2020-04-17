Her favorite role! Jennifer Garner loves life with her and her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s three kids.

The former couple tied the knot in June 2005 and started growing their family that same year. Violet arrived in December 2005, followed by Seraphina and Samuel, in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

Following the exes’ 2015 split, Garner and Affleck have been coparenting their brood. “It’s always a work in progress,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2020 of their dynamic.

“Things come up between them, but they are committed to doing the best they can for the kids,” the insider went on to tell Us. “They stay on top of things and have a lot of meetings and check-ins. They want to be the best parents they can for the kids. If they have differences, they keep it to themselves and don’t let it have an impact. They always put on happy faces for the kids and put their well-being first.”

The Oscar winner “respects” his ex-wife’s “very specific” parenting plans. The source said, “She’s a great mom and knows what she’s doing. He gives her a lot of credit for getting them to where they are today as a family.”

The Texas native has “chilled out” while raising their kids, she told Katie Couric in September 2019. “I’ve stopped trying to be my mom. I can’t really complain about my kids. They’re pretty awesome. They humor me.”

Since her divorce, which was finalized in October 2018, the Peppermint star moved on with Cali Group CEO John Miller. The businessman is a “true partner” to her, another source told Us in August 2019.

“John and Jen are in similar places in their lives, and can relate to raising kids after a divorce,” the insider said. “They’re on the same page and understand where things stand. … Jen has someone great in her life. She’s taking her time and enjoying things exactly as they are right now.”

Keep scrolling to see the sweet moments Garner has shared with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel over the years, from kayaking trips to birthday parties.