Introducing … John Miller! Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Jennifer Garner is dating the 40-year-old businessman after her divorce from Ben Affleck.

“They’ve been together for six months,” a source says in the new issue of Us. “It’s getting serious.”

1. He Runs a Business

Miller is the CEO and chairman of Cali Group, a tech company that owns Miso Robotics and a chain of 50 CaliBurger restaurants. The burger chain is known for its use of a so-called “Flippy” tool, which performs cooking tasks that are typically manually labor, such as flipping burgers on a grill.

2. He Has Met Garner’s Children

A source tells Us that the Alias alum, 46, introduced Miller to her daughters, Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and her son, Samuel, 6. He has a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

3. He Is Still Legally Married

Miller and concert violinist Caroline Campbell split in 2014 after nine years of marriage, but they have yet to finalize their divorce. A source tells Us that the estranged couple are waiting for a judge to sign off on the paperwork. Garner likely understands as her divorce from Affleck, 46, was not finalized until earlier this month, more than three years after they called it quits.

With reporting by Jennifer Peros and Jen Heger

