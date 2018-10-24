Jennifer Garner has a new man in her life. The actress, who recently finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck, is dating businessman John Miller, multiple sources reveal exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” one insider says. A second source tells Us, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Miller, 40, is the CEO of CaliGroup, a company that owns Miso Robotics and a chain of about 50 CaliBurger restaurants. Like Garner, he was previously married.

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that the Alias alum, 46, had started dating someone new. “She’s ready to start the next phase of her life,” a source said at the time.

Garner and Affleck, 46, tied the knot in 2005 and went on to welcome three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. They announced their separation one day before their 10th wedding anniversary, and both filed for divorce in April 2017. The case was finalized on October 4.

For more on Garner and Miller’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!