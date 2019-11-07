



Keeping it real! Jennifer Garner was as casual as could be at her daughter’s school bus drop-off on Thursday, November 7.

“She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy,” the actress, 47, captioned a photo of herself in a monogrammed navy bathrobe and tan slippers on Instagram. The 13 Going on 30 star had a mug in one hand, a cell phone in the other and wet hair.

The Texas native, who shares Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Violet, 7, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is raising an intelligent brood, her former Alias costar Victor Garber told Us Weekly exclusively last month.

“Those children are so daunting and intimidating,” the actor, 70, admitted in October. “They are so smart that I feel unequal. They’re just beyond brilliant, those kids.”

Garber gushed about the Golden Globe winner, telling Us that she is like a “parental figure” to him, despite their 23-year age difference. “She’s so smart and she takes care of me,” he said.

As for the Emmy nominee’s kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel don’t think that she’s a cool mom, Garner admitted in September. “I kill the fun,” she told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “I am so lame. I say, ‘No,’ to everything. They call me the dragon. They have all these names for me.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host, 45, shared a note that one of the actress’ daughters wrote. “When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you,” it read.

“That is legit,” Garner said of the message. “That is love.”

When it comes to feeding her trio, though, the Once Upon a Farm cofounder has tried to “chill out.” She explained to Katie Couric that same month: “I have … stopped trying to be my mom. My mom made every bite of food my sisters and I had growing up. That was her way of doing it. She was so frugal. We’d say, ‘Please can we have a Little Debbie snack cake?’ I would have killed for a Pop-Tart. … Here I am making homemade Wheat Thins like a nerd, and my kids don’t want them. The harder you work on whatever you’re making for your kids, the less apt they are to eat it.”

Garner and Affleck, also 47, wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in October 2018.