



Taking things slow! Jennifer Garner is taking a more laid-back approach lately to raising her and Ben Affleck’s three kids.

“I have chilled out and stopped trying to be my mom,” the actress, 47, told Katie Couric at an INBOUND panel on Thursday, September 5. “I can’t really complain about my kids. They’re pretty awesome. They humor me.”

The Once Upon a Farm cofounder went on to say that her mom, Patricia Garner, always made food from scratch. “We’d say, ‘Please can we have a Little Debbie snack cake?’” the Peppermint star recalled. “I would have killed for a Pop-Tart. … My mom made every bite of food my sisters and I had growing up. That was her way of doing it. She was so frugal.”

Now, Garner is following in some of her mom’s “foodie” footsteps. “Here I am making homemade Wheat Thins like a nerd, and my kids don’t want them,” the Golden Globe winner told the journalist, 62. “The harder you work on whatever you’re making for your kids, the less apt they are to eat it.”

The Texas native and her ex-husband, also 47, are parents of Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. Garner and the actor split in June 2015 after a decade of marriage.

Two months prior to their breakup, the Camping alum opened up about the healthy eating options she provides for the little ones. “I cook for my kids, and we have a garden,” Garner said at the time. “We try to grow whatever we can, although I can’t say we have the hugest crop in the world, but I do try to pay close attention and I do my best. I make everything. Roasted chicken and mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade bread, corn on the cob, you know, whatever.”

She added, “We talk about our food, we grow food, we talk about what goes into it. They planted it, they water it, they take pictures next to it.”

