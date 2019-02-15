Amicable as ever! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been coparenting pros since announcing their split in June 2015.

The exes, who share Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, haven’t shied away from addressing their family life and close friendship. “Ben and Jen have immense love and respect for one another,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2018. “They still coparent together and that will always come first. He will always be supportive of any decision she makes and ultimately just wants her to be happy.”

The pair met in the summer of 2001 and got married in June 2005. They announced their split in June 2015 via a joint statement, reading, “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to coparenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

Scroll down to revisit their most heartfelt quotes since ending their 10-year marriage.