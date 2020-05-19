A supportive ex. Jennifer Garner’s “happy” to see how far her former husband, Ben Affleck, has come since their 2015 split.

The Camping alum, 48, and the Way Back actor, 47, “have worked hard to get in a good place with each other,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. That being said, Garner is “always polite and trusts Ben and lets him do what he wants when he’s with the kids.”

Garner and Affleck called off their 10-year marriage in June 2015, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until the end of 2018. The exes share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.

After they went their separate ways, Us exclusively revealed in October 2018 that Garner moved on with businessman John Miller. Affleck, for his part, dated a few women including Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and Playboy model Shauna Sexton before finding love again this year with actress Ana de Armas.

“Although it’s sad in a way to see him move on and be so happy, she is ultimately happy that he is happy and in a good and healthy place with his life,” the insider tells Us. “That’s what she ultimately wants for the father of her kids.”

Us broke the news in March that Affleck is dating the 32-year-old Knives Out actress after meeting on the set of their film, Deep Water. The couple made their romance Instagram official last month while celebrating de Armas’ birthday at Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Garner is supportive of the Argo actor’s new relationship. The Alias alum is “happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship,” a source previously told Us.

Meanwhile, an insider exclusively revealed to Us that de Armas is in Affleck and Garner’s corner as well. The Knock Knock actress has an appreciation for how the exes work to raise their children together.

“[Ana] thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy,” a source explained to Us. “[She] admires how he juggles so much between work, his kids and coparenting with Jen.”

Affleck ultimately “splits his time [between Ana and his family] and, as always, the kids are the most important thing in his life,” the source said. However, the Academy Award winner still “makes sure he has time for [Ana] and that she is number one.”