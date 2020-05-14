The gift of love! Ana de Armas wasn’t able to go all-out for her birthday this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Ben Affleck still made sure that she had an unforgettable day.

“Ben went over-the-top to make her happy and make her birthday with him be extremely special,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Ana feels like the luckiest girl to be with him.”

To get away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, the couple took a trip to Joshua Tree National Park when the Knives Out star turned 32 on April 30.

“He worked hard to make her birthday both safe and memorable,” a second source tell Us of Affleck.

The scenic getaway was so memorable, in fact, that de Armas seized the opportunity to make the pair’s relationship Instagram official at Joshua Tree.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year,” she captioned a slideshow of nine photos from the trip at the time, including two of the Oscar winner, 47, hugging her.

Affleck and de Armas met in November 2019 on the set of their movie, Deep Water, in which they play a married couple. After filming wrapped in New Orleans, the costars vacationed together in Cuba and Costa Rica, causing their budding romance to quickly make headlines.

“Ben and Ana are happy together and officially dating,” a source told Us exclusively in March. Another insider echoed, “Ana is very happy with Ben. She loves spending time with him and they have great chemistry and a lot of fun together.”

The Way Back star was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8. Prior to de Armas, Affleck had an on-off relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus from July 2017 to April 2019 and a two-month fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.

The Blade Runner 2049 star, for her part, was married to actor-model Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.