Instagram official! In honor of her 32nd birthday, Ana de Armas shared a photo with Ben Affleck for the first time since they started dating.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love!” the Knives Out star wrote on Thursday, April 30. “Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈.”

De Armas shared a slideshow with nine photos from her special day, including a selfie with the Way Back star, 47, as he lovingly wrapped his arm around her waist during a hike. She also included a snap of them embracing on a deck while watching the sunset.

The couple met in November 2019 on the New Orleans set of their upcoming movie, Deep Water, in which they play a married couple. After production wrapped, they vacationed in Cuba and Costa Rica.

Affleck was spotted taking pictures of de Armas on a beach in the Central American country in March, and she later shared them on Instagram.

“Ben and Ana are happy together and officially dating,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

Since returning to the U.S., the pair have been quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic. They have been photographed going for walks around Los Angeles numerous times in recent weeks.

“Ana is very happy with Ben,” a second insider told Us in March. “She loves spending time with him and they have great chemistry and a lot of fun together.”

While de Armas has yet to publicly speak about her romance with Affleck, she told American Way magazine in April that she has “been very lucky” to work with “handsome” leading men on the big screen. “The best part of it is who they are as people. I’ve had the best partners,” she added.

The Oscar winner was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8. De Armas, for her part, was married to Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

A source told Us exclusively in April that Garner, 48, had “very friendly” interactions with the Blade Runner 2049 star when they met “a couple of times briefly.” Another insider, however, revealed that the Alias alum does not want de Armas to meet her and Affleck’s kids just yet.

Scroll down to see more photos from de Armas’ birthday celebration with Affleck!