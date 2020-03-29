A breath of fresh air! Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, packed on the PDA during an afternoon stroll in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus quarantine.

The Knives Out star, 31, and Affleck, 47 — who have been self-isolating together during the city’s shutdown — took de Armas’ dog, Elvis, out for a walk on Saturday, March 28, walking arm in arm and stopping for a kiss. The Way Back actor was dressed in a gray jacket, jeans, gray sneakers and a baseball cap, while de Armas donned a red velvet hoodie, jeans and white sneakers.

Us Weekly confirmed on March 13 that the couple are “officially dating” after they were spotted in Cuba and Costa Rica earlier this month. While on their Cuban getaway on March 6, Affleck and the No Time to Die actress were photographed posing with a chef at a restaurant in Havana and snapped pictures with fans.

Days later, the pair flew to Costa Rica where they were seen making out in the security line at the airport. Affleck and de Armas were later photographed walking on the beach on March 10, with the Gone Girl star having his own impromptu photo shoot with his girlfriend.

De Armas shared one of the vacation photos Affleck snapped on the beach via Instagram on March 17. The Argo star jokingly commented, “Photo credit pls,” along with a laughing-crying face emoji.

A source told Us on March 13 that Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, supports his new relationship.

“Ben and Ana are happy together and officially dating,” the insider said. “Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.

Affleck and the Love, Simon star — who share kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Garner, for her part, is now dating businessman John Miller.

