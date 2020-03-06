Costar connection. Ben Affleck and his Deep Water costar Ana de Armas were spotted in Cuba, walking around town and taking in the sights.

The two actors, who’s thriller film is set for release in November 2020, were photographed together strolling through Havana on Thursday, March 5.

The pair were also seen having dinner together in de Armas’ native country. Fans shared snaps of the duo posing for photos alongside patrons of the restaurant at the time. The stars also took a photo with the chef at the dining establishment, which the Daily Mail obtained on Friday, March 6.

A separate fan shared an image of Affleck, 47, and the Blonde actress, 31, at an art museum in town the same day.

The trip to South America comes a few weeks after filming for Deep Water wrapped in February. The drama was filmed mostly in New Orleans, where the costars were spotted spending hanging out off set.

The Argo actor, who recently shared on Good Morning America that he was “not on any [dating] websites,” shares daughters, Violet, 14 and, Seraphina, 11, and son, Samuel, 8, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The former couple was married from 2005 to 2015.

Below, Us rounds up five things to know about the actor’s new costar.

1. She’s Younger Than Affleck

De Armas is 31 years old. She and the Justice League actor have a 16-year age gap between them. Affleck is 47 and de Armas will turn 32 on April 30, 2020.

2. She’s a Bond Girl

The actress is in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die. She is playing Paloma in the action film. She has also starred in a few other action films, including 2019’s Knives Out, which she received a Golden Globe nomination for.

3. She Was Born in Cuba

The Blade Runner 2045 star was born in Cuba in 1988. She studied at the National Theatre School of Havana during her high school years. Before graduating, she appeared in her first film, Virgin Rose in 2006.

4. She Gives Back to Her Homeland

Whenever she travels to and from Cuba, the actress revealed that she doesn’t bring any clothes with her. Instead, she brings items the people of her home country need. “My suitcases go full of clothing or medicine or supplies—whatever people need—and come back empty,” de Armas told Vanity Fair in its March 2020 issue.

5. She Picked Up English in Four Months

The Spanish-speaking star had to quickly adapt when she found herself in Hollywood, which meant learning English in record time. “People ask, ‘How did you learn English so quickly?’ I’m like, ‘Because my life depended on it,’” she recalled to Vanity Fair.