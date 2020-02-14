Billie meets Bond! Billie Eilish released the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film titled “No Time to Die” on Thursday, February 13.

“’No Time To Die’ OUT NOWWWWWW,” Eilish, 18, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, announcing the song’s release.

The California native, 18, co-wrote the track, which will be featured in the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, with her brother, Finneas O’Connell. In her Instagram post, she shared a clip of the song complete with her iconic echoed and raspy voice.

The theme song was released alongside a trailer for the 007 film, which stars Daniel Craig as the legendary spy for the fifth time. The clip begins with a shot of Craig, 51, before he heads out in London and says his famous line, “Bond, James Bond.”

There are also clips of a woman swimming in the ocean, Craig surrounded by trees while walking in an iced forest. Viewers then see him at a party, driving fast with the same woman, who is later seen burning a note.

“When her secret finds its way out, it’ll be the death of him,” Rami Malek’s character, Safin, says.

During an interview with Apple Music on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, which drops on Friday, February 14, the musician opened up about the incredible journey she underwent to being a part of the film, which hits theaters in April 2020.

“You know what’s funny about it, like, two years ago, we were like, ‘Wouldn’t it be crazy to make a song for the Bond movies?’ Like, wouldn’t that be dope,” Eilish told Lowe. “We’ve written songs that have never come out that are like, ‘Oh, this sounds like Bond. Like, this would be dope, like, it would never happen, whatever.’ And then this offer came up and we were like, ‘Ahhh!'”

After her birthday, Eilish and O’Connell flew to London to work with an orchestra on the track and collaborate more closely with the film’s team.

“It was a really good, collaborative experience,” she explained. “I didn’t even know it would come out before the movie, but apparently all of them do. I just wasn’t aware of that, which I actually love because then people that listen to it when they go to see the movie, when it’s out, they can be like, ‘Oh my god, that’s the song.’ I can’t even tell you, I’m so psyched to see the movie the first time and be like, ‘Oh my god.’”

Before the 2020 Oscars, the “Everything I Wanted” artist told Billy Porter on the red carpet that it was a dream come true to write and sing the theme song for James Bond.

“It’s crazy, dude,” she told the Broadway legend, 50, on February 9. “It’s a life goal, for sure.”

The new track’s release comes just days after the Grammy-winning singer performed a touching cover of “Yesterday” by The Beatles at the 2020 Oscars on February 9, as a part of its in memoriam tribute. During the song, O’Connell, 22, played the piano.

In January, the “Ocean Eyes” songstress made history by becoming the youngest artist to win all four major categories at the Grammy Awards. She took home trophies for Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Records of the Year.

No Time to Die will premiere in theaters on April 10, 2020.