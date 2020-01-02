Hey, remember your New Year’s resolution to be outside more and exercise? Well, this is your annual reminder that staying indoors to watch great movies has its benefits too.

If you loved that the Cineplex was steeped in ‘90s nostalgia in 2019, consider that the 2020 lineup travels even farther back. By year’s end, you’ll see long-awaited follow-ups to ‘80s favorites Top Gun (June), Ghostbusters (July), Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (August) and Coming to America (December).

Not even Wonder Woman herself can resist the power of 1984, while Mulan, Harley Quinn and Black Widow are in a time dimension of their own. There will be singing and dancing and Robert Pattinson in a role that has nothing to do with Batman. And just for good measure, two former Batmans pop up too. Here’s a sneak peek at 20 films in ‘20 that will leave you shaken and stirred.