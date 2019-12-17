Movies

‘Bring It On,’ ‘Miss Congeniality’ and More Movies Turning 20 in 2020

Kirsten Dunst in 'Bring It On' and Sandra Bullock in 'Miss Congeniality.' Ken Jacques/Universal/Beacon/Kobal/Shutterstock; Castle Rock/Fortis/Kobal/Shutterstock
1999 has been hailed the “greatest year in modern cinema,” but 2000 was no slouch. As the millennium got going, Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, and Russell Crowe gave indelible performances on the silver screen, Kate Hudson got her big break, and Hugh Jackman and Halle Berry mutated the superhero genre, all while moviegoers shelled out more than $6 billion at the domestic box office.

20 years later, many of the films from 2000 are modern-day classics, featuring tales of cutthroat cheerleaders, dancing bartenders, vengeful gladiators, car-obsessed thieves, and singing outlaws. Scroll down to see some of the most notable 2000 films.

