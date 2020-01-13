Must-See Concert Tours in 2020: From Justin Bieber to Taylor Swift

Save up your bucks ‘cause some of the hottest names in music are hitting the road this year!

Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Celine Dion, Elton John and Billie Eilish are just a few of the artists who have plotted concert tours across the U.S. (and beyond!) to kick off the new decade.

For some, including Bieber and Dion, it is their first time on tour in years. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer had residencies on the Las Vegas Strip since 2003, and concluded her game-changing run in June 2019. Her ongoing Courage world tour is her first in a decade. Fellow Canadian Bieber, for his part, last toured in July 2017 before abruptly canceling his Purpose trek due to his battle with depression. His as-yet-untitled 2020 tour already includes 45 stops, with more to be announced at a later date.

Scroll down to see all of the must-see tours of 2020!