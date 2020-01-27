Billie Eilish isn’t even out of her teen years and she’s already a Grammy winner, taking home a prize at the 2020 Grammy Awards at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, January 26.

The 18-year-old received Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? during the preshow coverage.

She landed a total of six Grammy nominations for the 2020 show, including a nomination for Best New Artist. Her hit “Bad Guy” earned nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance; and her debut studio album also received a nomination in the Album of the Year category.

Eilish was 17 when the nominations were announced in November 2019, making her the youngest person ever to be nominated in all four top general field categories in the same year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She also tied with Lil Nas X as the second-most nominated artist of the year, behind Lizzo with her eight nominations.

The singer’s win on Sunday also means she’s the seventh-youngest Grammy winner ever, ranking behind Leah Peasall, Hannah Peasall, Sarah Peasall, LeAnn Rimes and Lorde but ahead of Monica, Christina Aguilera and LaTavia Roberson.

In 2019 alone, Eilish won three MTV Video Music Awards, three Apple Music Awards, two American Music Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, two Teen Choice Awards and the Billboard Women in Music Award for Woman of the Year. She also set two Guinness World Records, one for being the youngest female artist to hit No. 1 on the UK albums chart and another for being the female artist with the most simultaneous Hot 100 entries.

The “Bury a Friend” performer reflected on her breakout year in a November 2019 interview with Vanity Fair. “The most important thing right now probably would be maintaining my happiness, which I’ve been experiencing for the first time in many years lately,” she said at the time. “I like being famous. It’s very weird, but it’s very cool.”